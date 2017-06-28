Hadley Robbins has been selected as CEO to replace Melanie Dressel, who died unexpectedly in February.
Columbia Bank picks new CEO to replace the late Melanie Dressel

Tacoma-based Columbia Banking System has picked from within to fill its chief executive officer spot.

Hadley Robbins, who acted as interim CEO after Melanie Dressel’s unexpected death in February, was selected by the bank’s board of directors after a thorough search, the bank announced Wednesday. He has served as the company’s chief operating officer and executive vice president since 2014.

“It was clear that Hadley is the best person to lead Columbia and was the board’s unanimous choice,” William Weyerhaeuser, chairman of the Board of Columbia, said in a news release.

Weyerhaeuser said Robbins proved his ability to lead the company after Dressel’s death.

Robbins has 35 years’ experience in community banking. They include commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management.

“I am deeply honored by the board’s confidence in me, and I look forward to executing the strategic initiatives that have positioned Columbia to emerge as the leading community bank in the Pacific Northwest,” he said.

The news release said Robbins had a “close, collaborative relationship” with Dressel. Robbins also is heavily involved in a pending purchase of Eugene, Oregon's Pacific Continental Corp.

Kate Martin: 253-597-8542

