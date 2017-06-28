2 unhurt after truck, trailer tumble off Camelback mountain

Two men have escaped injury after a truck, trailer and construction equipment tumbled off the road on Phoenix's Camelback Mountain.
Phoenix Fire Department officials say a man and his grandfather were trying to unload construction equipment off the trailer Wednesday when it started titling.
The truck and trailer then rolled down the mountain and stopped near three residential homes.
Authorities say the vehicles were hauling equipment to a home that's under construction.
The men were outside of the vehicles when the accident occurred.
Their names and ages weren't immediately released.
