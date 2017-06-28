Senate bill calls for hands-free cellphone use by drivers

FILE- In this July 20, 2016 file photo, police officer Matthew Monteiro writes a citation for a motorist who was texting while driving, after pulling the vehicle over while patrolling on his bicycle in West Bridgewater, Mass. Drivers in Massachusetts would have to put down their phones under legislation to be taken up in the Senate on Thursday, June 29, 2017. The bill, designed to crack down on distracted driving, would prohibit cellphone use unless in hands-free mode. Steven Senne, File AP Photo