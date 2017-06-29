Business

June 29, 2017 5:49 AM

Tablet computers distributed to South Dakota prisoners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections says all prison inmates who want a tablet computer now have one.

DOC began rolling out the tablets at the women's prison in Pierre last month. Inmates at Rapid City's minimum security were the latest and the last to receive the electronic devices.

Prison phone contractor Global Tel Link provides the free tablets. The company generates revenue from inmate-paid subscriptions to ebooks, games and music streaming on its closed network.

DOC spokesman Michael Winder tells the Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2tsKQuk ) not all the inmates are embracing the technology. Winder says some of the older inmates just don't want the tablets.

