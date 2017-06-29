Wallets ready? Amazon’s Prime Day is on its way

Amazon’s biggest shopping day of the year will return July 11 with hundreds of thousands of deals for Prime members.
Last year’s Prime Day was the site’s biggest sales day ever, according to CNBC. This year the deals begin the night before — July 10 — at 6 p.m. PST. The company says new deals will be offered as often as every five minutes.
The Seattle-based company started Prime Day two years ago to mark its 20th anniversary. In the lead-up to Prime Day, Amazon will offer deals on ebooks, audiobooks, music and video streaming services for Prime members.
Not a Prime member? KIRO points out customers can sign up for a 30-day free trial and use that membership to shop.
