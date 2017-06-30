Ex-TEPCO leaders plead not guilty in Fukushima nuclear trial

Tsunehisa Katsumata, center, former chairman of Tokyo Electric Power Co. TEPCO), accompanied by his lawyers, arrives at Tokyo District Court for a trial in Tokyo Friday, June 30, 2017. Three former executives of TEPCO, including Katsumata, are going on trial for alleged negligence in the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. The trial is the first to consider whether the utility can be held criminally responsible.