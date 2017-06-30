Nike to start selling sneakers through online giant Amazon

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, file photo, Nike products appear on display at the SIX:02 shop inside Foot Locker's redesigned Manhattan flagship store in New York. Nike says it’s working on a test program to sell some of its sneakers through e-commerce giant Amazon. Nike boss Mark Parker says in the early stages only a small selection of shoes, clothing and accessories will be available on the platform. Nike says the partnership will help it better control its brand presentation on the site. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo