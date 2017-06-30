Rhode Island Senate to vote on $9.2B budget cutting car tax

The Rhode Island Senate is scheduled to vote on a $9.2 billion budget plan that would reduce car taxes and make cuts to close a $134 million shortfall.
The budget takes effect in the fiscal year beginning Saturday.
The proposed six-year phase-out of municipal car taxes would cost the state $26 million in the upcoming fiscal year. If the state follows through with the full elimination of the taxes, it would cost an estimated $221 million a year after 2023.
The budget also begins a pilot program for tuition-free community college.
Some lawmakers have expressed concerns about the plan, which uses one-time measures to balance the budget. Concerns have also been raised about uncertainty in federal spending and how that might affect the state budget.
