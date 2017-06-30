Handheld drug testing device helps police stay safe

Mobile drug testing technology is helping police officers in Maine.
WLBZ-TV reports (http://on.wlbz2.com/2sucBO2 ) Bangor police are now using the handheld TruNarc device, which analyzes and identifies drugs with lasers.
The technology is changing the way police process drug arrests.
Normal procedure requires police to confiscate substances for lab testing. In some cases, police use field tests which put them at a greater risk of exposure because drug dealers are now selling stronger agents like fentanyl and carfentanil which can be fatal.
Officer Jason McAmbley says TruNarc is cheaper and faster. McAmbley says the device decreases the chance of officers being harmed.
Bangor police have used TruNarc devices multiple times since June. Other cities across the nation are also starting to use the device.
