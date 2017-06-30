New state fiscal year approaches without budget deal

The state's fiscal year is ending without an agreement in place on a budget for the next one.
The House and Senate have approved separate versions of an approximately $40.3 billion budget, but a six-member conference committee has yet to resolve differences between the two plans.
The new fiscal year begins on Saturday. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker filed a $5.2 billion stopgap budget to keep state government operating for several weeks, if necessary.
Complicating the situation is a shortfall in state tax revenue that has thrown into doubt the original assumptions on which the budget is based.
Analysts say lagging tax collections could create a gap as large as $1 billion between spending and revenue.
Little is known about ongoing negotiations, as the conference committee meets behind closed doors.
