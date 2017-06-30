Delaware lawmakers wade through bills on last day of session

With Republicans and Democrats still at an impasse over a budget for the fiscal year starting Saturday, House lawmakers in Delaware began the final day of this year's session considering a host of bills not concerning money.
Among other legislation, the House on Friday gave final approval to a bill updating Delaware's medical marijuana law. The bill, which passed the Senate unanimously last month, removes a requirement that a psychiatrist sign the application for someone seeking to use medical marijuana to treat post-traumatic stress disorder. Instead, any physician would be allowed to verify the application.
The House also passed a package of bills recommended by the corporate law section of the Delaware State Bar Association revising and updating Delaware's general corporation law and laws regarding limited liability partnerships and limited partnerships.
Meanwhile, with tensions between Republicans and Democrats at a fever pitch because of disputes over the budget, Friday's Senate session got off to a rocky start, with no agenda posted by Democratic leadership and Republicans not knowing what business was before them.
That left Sen. Colin Bonini, R-Dover, unprepared when a bill he sponsored was the first called for consideration. The bill was prompted by a Delaware judge's decision to appoint a custodian to oversee the sale of a successful New York-based translation company after he concluded that the company's two co-founders and sole directors were hopelessly deadlocked over its governance. The bill would allow the Chancery Court to appoint a custodian to dissolve or sell a solvent corporation to resolve a deadlock only if alternative remedies prove insufficient after three years.
Bonini did not realize that the bill had been released from committee earlier Friday. He told fellow lawmakers he was unprepared to run the bill and asked that it be deferred until later in the night.
That upset Senate president David McBride, D-New Castle, who told Bonini there was no guarantee that the bill would be taken up later, and that he had been inundated with emails and phone calls from employees asking that the bill be released from committee.
McBride and Bonini then sparred over whether McBride could force a roll call on Bonini's motion to table the bill or whether Bonini could withdraw the motion and simply have the bill deferred until later.
"This is nonsense," Bonini said before McBride called a Senate attorney, who suggested that Bonini be allowed to defer the bill.
