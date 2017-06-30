Sandoval insists execs work to keep rural Nevadans insured

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is insisting four insurance companies work with state officials to avoid a crisis that would follow the industry's planned exit from rural Nevada's health care exchange.
More than 8,000 people will lose their insurance in 14 of Nevada's 17 counties if Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Prominence Health Plan leave the marketplace next year and no other insurers step in.
The governor has said that is unacceptable.
Sandoval appealed to executives at Anthem, Centene, United Health Care and Aetna in letters on Friday.
He asked company representatives to come to his office for a mid-July meeting to determine what they would need in order to cover Nevada's vast areas that have a shortage of doctors.
Sandoval told them how disappointed he was that their only feedback on the issue has focused on market performance.
