Jury convicts real-estate company bookkeeper of embezzling

A federal jury in Washington state has convicted a Texas woman of embezzling nearly half a million dollars from two real-estate company franchises where she worked remotely as a bookkeeper.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle says Cindi Allison, of Ben Wheeler, Texas, was convicted Friday of six counts of wire fraud for stealing more than $478,000 from two Windermere Real Estate franchises, both in the Tacoma area. The verdict followed a four-day trial in which prosecutors said she used her access to the franchise bank accounts to transfer the money to herself, her boyfriend, her ex-husband and her roofing contractor, among others.
The theft came to light in March 2015 after the owner of the two franchises decided to sell them because they weren't making enough money. The prospective buyer began investigating some of Allison's transfers.
She's due to be sentenced in October.
