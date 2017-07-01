Legislative session over, but rancor to linger on return

Republicans in the North Carolina legislature and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper spent this year's work session trading partisan blows, and more rancor is likely as lawmakers expect to reconvene multiple times in the months ahead.
The budget-writing session wrapped up Friday, but not before GOP leaders announced they would return two or three times to cover a wide array of topics. Some are necessary matters such as redistricting and veto overrides, but it appears Republicans want to keep close tabs on Cooper, as they did with former Democratic Gov. Beverly Perdue.
The first visit will come in August, followed by another session in September. A lot will ride on redistricting. The court-ordered redrawing of House and Senate boundaries and ensuing elections could help Democrats end the GOP's veto-proof majorities.
