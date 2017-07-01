Business

July 01, 2017 7:33 AM

Legislative session over, but rancor to linger on return

By GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

Republicans in the North Carolina legislature and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper spent this year's work session trading partisan blows, and more rancor is likely as lawmakers expect to reconvene multiple times in the months ahead.

The budget-writing session wrapped up Friday, but not before GOP leaders announced they would return two or three times to cover a wide array of topics. Some are necessary matters such as redistricting and veto overrides, but it appears Republicans want to keep close tabs on Cooper, as they did with former Democratic Gov. Beverly Perdue.

The first visit will come in August, followed by another session in September. A lot will ride on redistricting. The court-ordered redrawing of House and Senate boundaries and ensuing elections could help Democrats end the GOP's veto-proof majorities.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man fleeing traffic stop causes collision, closing Steilacoom Boulevard

Man fleeing traffic stop causes collision, closing Steilacoom Boulevard 0:43

Man fleeing traffic stop causes collision, closing Steilacoom Boulevard
One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital 1:12

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital
Felon charged with murder in Fife car wreck 0:17

Felon charged with murder in Fife car wreck

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos