Maine lawmakers trying to end shutdown on second day

A new budget proposal by House Republicans who torpedoed an earlier compromise came under scrutiny Sunday as lawmakers sought to end a state government shutdown.
A conference committee session got off to a rocky start when Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon scolded Republicans for making further changes to the proposal discussed just hours earlier.
"I can barely contain my fury," Gideon said.
Republicans assured her it was an honest mistake and there would be no more changes.
"I don't think there's anything nefarious," Republican Rep. Tom Winsor said.
The six-member conference committee could meet several times Sunday as it began going through the latest proposal line by line in hopes of producing something that can be voted on in the full House and Senate.
Maine state government went into partial shutdown Saturday because of the lawmakers' failure to approve a new two-year budget.
It was the state's first shutdown in 26 years.
House Republicans shot down $162 million in increased education spending in a proposed two-year, $7.1 billion budget on Friday night.
But they say they believe their new spending plan can pass and end the impasse. The new proposal included the same boost in funding for K-12 education but it would end a proposed increase in the state lodging tax.
It also included a statewide teacher contract proposal, steps to tighten the tree-growth program and creation of a registry of tax-exempt property.
House Republicans believe Republican Gov. Paul LePage would sign the budget. He has 10 days to review it, if it passes.
