Umpire Hernandez sues MLB, claiming race discrimination

FILE - In this April 8, 2017 file photo, MLB umpire Angel Hernandez 55) is seen in the first inning during a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cleveland Indians, in Phoenix. Hernandez, a big league umpire for nearly a quarter-century, sued Major League Baseball on Monday, July 3, 2017, alleging race discrimination. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati, Hernandez, 55, who was born in Cuba, alleges MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre "has a history of animosity towards Hernandez stemming from Torre's time as manager of the New York Yankees."