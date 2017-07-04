Watchdog says Chinese town is major ivory smuggling hub

FILE - In this Friday, May 29, 2015 file photo, Chinese officials watch as workers prepare ivory products for destruction during a ceremony in Beijing. An environmental watchdog group says its investigation has found that a little-known town in southern China is a major hub for ivory smuggling by organized criminal gangs. The Environmental Investigation Agency on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 said in a report that it uncovered a network of ivory trafficking syndicates operating out of Shuidong in Guangzhou province, which borders Hong Kong. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo