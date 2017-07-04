Man wins lawsuit in China over forced gay conversion therapy

FILE - In this July 31, 2014 file photo, gay rights campaigners act out electric shock treatment to protest outside a court when the first court case in China involving so-called conversion therapy is held in Beijing, China. A gay man in central China has successfully sued a mental hospital over forced conversion therapy on June 26, 2017, in what activists are hailing as the first such victory in the country where the LGBT rights movement is gradually emerging form the fringes. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo