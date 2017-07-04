Large sinkhole on Interstate 89 repaired, repaving needed

Authorities say a large sinkhole that shut down part of northbound Interstate 89 in Vermont has been repaired, and one lane of traffic has been reopened.
Police say the sinkhole, several feet in diameter, developed between exits 1 and 2 a mile south of the Sharon Rest Area on Monday. It was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Northbound traffic was detoured off of exit 1.
Transportation officials said the sinkhole appeared to be caused by failure of a collar that held two sections of pipe together. Crews had to bring in an excavator to install a new collar. They worked through the night.
Police said traffic flow resumed by 4 a.m. Tuesday, but the right lane remained closed until it can be repaved. That was expected by the end of the day Wednesday.
