How North Korea made it from Kim's New Year's boast to ICBM

This image made from video of a news bulletin aired by North Korea's KRT on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, shows what was said to be North Korea leader Kim Jung Un, center, applauding after the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, ICBM, in North Korea's northwest. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this photo. Keeping North Korea from having a nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missile has long been considered a key U.S. red line; and one Pyongyang has thumbed its nose at for years. Its Fourth of July ICBM launch is just the latest step in its long march toward, and maybe over, that line. KRT via AP Video)