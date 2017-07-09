South Sound Business

▪ Sarah Bonds has been named vice president for business recruitment for the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County. She will be working with domestic and international clients who are considering business locations in Tacoma and Pierce County.
Bonds has 13 years of property management experience and recent experience in marketing and business development for the Tacoma Mall. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington Tacoma.
▪ Landau Associates’ Tacoma office, celebrating 25 years in business, has moved to a newly renovated location at 2107 S. C St. in Tacoma's historic Union Depot/Warehouse District near the University of Washington Tacoma. Landau Associates provides clients with environmental site management and engineering, geotechnical engineering, and permitting and compliance services in support of site and infrastructure development.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
