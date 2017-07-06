Illinois House approves state budget, ends historic impasse

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Chicago. Governor Rauner vetoed on Tuesday a package of legislation that raised the income tax by a permanent 32 percent to finance a $36 billion spending plan, which would be Illinois' first budget since 2015. Michael Madigan, the speaker of the Illinois House has scheduled a vote for Thursday to override the governor's veto of budget package, ending a budget stalemate that has lasted more than two years. G-Jun Yam AP Photo