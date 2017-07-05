Petersburg to get new police chief amid turnaround effort

A veteran law enforcement officer is set to be sworn in as the new police chief in Petersburg as the city strains to overcome a financial crisis that led to the firing or resignation of a number of its top leaders.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 58-year-old Kenneth Miller will be sworn in Friday afternoon. Miller, a former Marine, served 34 of his 36 years in law enforcement with the Virginia Beach Police Department.
The city's previous chief was fired and dozens of officers and civilian workers resigned after an across-the-board 10 percent pay cut for city workers.
The city is working with a headhunting firm to fill other top vacancies and has hired a turnaround expert to right its finances.
Miller will be paid $130,000 annually.
