Audi engineer charged with directing VW emissions cheating

FILE - In this March 3, 2016 file photo the four ring logo of German car producer Audi is photographed during the annual press conference in Ingolstadt, Germany. A former high-level executive for Volkswagen’s Audi luxury brand has been charged with conspiracy and accused of directing other employees to program vehicles to cheat on emissions tests. The Justice Department says Giovanni Pamio, an Italian citizen, was charged Thursday, July 6, 2017, in a criminal complaint with conspiracy, wire fraud and violating the Clean Air Act. Matthias Schrader, File AP Photo