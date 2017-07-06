Massive data growth fuels Samsung's record quarterly profit

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2016, file photo, the corporate logo of Samsung Electronics Co. is seen at its shop in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung Electronics said Friday, July 7, 2017, its second-quarter operating profit soared 72 percent over a year earlier to the highest in its history as its semiconductor sales helped defy sluggish growth in the smartphone market and a slow recovery in the global economy. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo