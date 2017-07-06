AP Source: James Johnson staying with Miami Heat

FILE - In this March 21, 2017, file photo, Miami Heat forward James Johnson goes up for a shot against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA basketball game in Miami. Johnson is back with the Miami Heat, and has cashed in after a breakout season. Johnson agreed to terms Thursday night, July 6, 2017, on a four-year deal that could be worth more than $60 million, a person with knowledge of the talks told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it hasn't been formally announced. And that move came hours after Miami struck another four-year deal with free-agent Kelly Olynyk. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo