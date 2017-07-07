An Indian paramilitary force officer watches as a Kashmiri woman along with her child walks past a barbed-wire road checkpoint set up by Indian security forces in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, July 7, 2017. Government forces imposed curfew-like restrictions in many parts of Indian controlled Kashmir to stop anti Indian protests ahead of the first death anniversary of rebel leader Burhan Wani on Saturday. His killing by security forces last year sparked violent street clashes and almost daily protests throughout the region.
Business

July 07, 2017

India puts Kashmir in lockdown on rebel's death anniversary

The Associated Press
SRINAGAR, India

Tens of thousands of armed soldiers and police are patrolling deserted streets in Indian-controlled Kashmir to enforce a curfew on the first anniversary of the killing of a charismatic rebel leader.

Security forces Saturday sealed off the hometown of the 22-year-old Burhan Wani, who was killed along with two associates in a brief gunbattle with Indian troops last year.

Authorities have also shut mobile internet services as part of the security lockdown to stop activists from rallying online support against Indian rule.

Separatist leaders, who challenge India's sovereignty over Kashmir, have called for a strike and protests to honor Wani.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by both in its entirety.

