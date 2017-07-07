Leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and their partners attend a concert at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017.
Leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and their partners attend a concert at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017. Pool Photo via AP Kay Nietfeld
Leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and their partners attend a concert at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017. Pool Photo via AP Kay Nietfeld

Business

July 07, 2017 11:56 PM

G-20 leaders set to tackle issues like trade, climate change

The Associated Press
HAMBURG, Germany

International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots between anti-globalization activists and police.

The summit's host, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said the negotiators, including President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, European and Asian leaders, "still have a great deal of work ahead of them" to formulate the summit's closing communique planned for Saturday. Merkel told leaders Friday they must be prepared to make compromises as she worked toward a summit outcome that everyone present could accept.

Other the topics on the agenda include the leading economic countries partnership with Africa, migration and heath.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Getting help finding affordable health coverage

Getting help finding affordable health coverage 4:53

Getting help finding affordable health coverage
How do millennials spend their money? 1:07

How do millennials spend their money?
Class is in session at Amazon 2:19

Class is in session at Amazon

View More Video