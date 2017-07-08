Business

July 08, 2017 6:50 AM

Ohio Air National Guard drops plans for large wind turbine

The Associated Press
OAK HARBOR, Ohio

Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.

The decision last month has prompted the American Bird Conservancy in Washington and the Ohio-based Black Swamp Bird Observatory to drop a federal lawsuit over the proposed 198-foot-tall wind turbine.

The groups have said the wind turbine would be a "bird-killing machine." They've argued that the proposed location is not far from bald eagle nests and would endanger other raptors and migratory birds like the endangered Kirtland's warbler and piping plover.

Advocates were upset that the turbine's foundation was already installed before the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service produced an opinion about the turbine's potential effects on birds and bats.

