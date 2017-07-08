Business

July 08, 2017 6:50 AM

Caterpillar plant in Lafayette donating generator to Haiti

The Associated Press
LAFAYETTE, Ind.

An Indiana-based Caterpillar Inc. plant is marking its 35-year anniversary in Lafayette by making a donation to a nonprofit that helps people in Haiti.

Lafayette's Caterpillar Large Engine Center plans to donate a generator powered by engines built at the plant. It will go to St. Luke's Foundation for Haiti, which provides health care, schooling and humanitarian aid throughout Haiti. The charity is based in Virginia and Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The (Lafayette) Journal and Courier reports (http://on.jconline.com/2tVo51w ) that the group will use the generator at a hospital it is building in Port-au-Prince. The nonprofit's treasurer, Frank Krafft, says the generator will be essential to the organization's humanitarian efforts.

Caterpillar manager Joe Markun says the generator has enough energy to power nearly 2,000 homes.

Caterpillar's corporate headquarters are in Illinois.

