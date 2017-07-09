All-Stars come to Florida with sport struggling in the state

In this Tuesday, June 27, 2017, photo, a vendor walks through a section of mostly empty seats during the first inning of a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets at Marlins Park stadium in Miami. As the All-Star Game comes to Florida for the first time, the Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays continue their perennial struggles with attendance, raising the question: Does major league baseball belong in the state? Wilfredo Lee AP Photo