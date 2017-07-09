Utah universities investing in planes amid pilot shortage

Southern Utah University in Cedar City has spent $3.8 million to buy 10 new airplanes to try and lure students amid a pilot shortage.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2urPCpk ) Utah State University in Logan made a similar move as the schools are expecting a surge in aviation students with the increasing demand for pilot training.
The trend is coming just as aircraft manufacturing company Boeing predicts about 617,000 more commercial airline pilots will be needed by 2035.
Utah State University paid over $800,000 for four gently used planes, bringing the school's fleet to 19, to accommodate the 400 students enrolled for the fall semester. According the report, airlines have also become more eager to partner with schools and offer more scholarships and mentorships.
