July 09, 2017 9:57 AM

Union reaches tentative deal with Newport News Shipbuilding

The Associated Press
NEWPORT NEWS, Va.

A steelworkers' union that represents nearly 10,000 workers at the Newport News shipyard has reached a tentative deal on a new collective bargaining agreement.

United Steelworkers Local 8888 said Sunday morning that the deal with Huntington Ingalls Industries — the parent company of Newport News Shipbuilding — will increase wages, improve pensions and contain health care costs.

The new deal, if approved by the rank-and-file, will last for more than four years. The current contract was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The local represents 9,700 workers at the shipyard.

Newport News Shipbuilding, which builds aircraft carriers and submarines, employs about 20,000 people and is Virginia's largest industrial employer.

