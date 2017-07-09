Afghan students denied US visa to attend robot competition

In this Thursday, July 6, 2017 photo, teenagers from the Afghanistan Robotic House, a private training institute, practice at the Better Idea Organization center, in Herat, Afghanistan. Six female students from war-torn Afghanistan who had hoped to participate in an international robotics competition July 16-18 in Washington D.C will have to watch via video link after the U.S. denied them visas -- not once, but twice. Of 162 teams participating, the Afghan girls are the only nation’s team to be denied visas. Ahmad Seir AP Photos