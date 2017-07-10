FILE - In a Tuesday, June 13, 2017 file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., right, with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, listens as Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Philadelphia museum announced Thursday, July 6, 2017, that McCain has been named this year's recipient of the National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal for his "lifetime of sacrifice and service" to the country.
FILE - In a Tuesday, June 13, 2017 file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., right, with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, listens as Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Philadelphia museum announced Thursday, July 6, 2017, that McCain has been named this year's recipient of the National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal for his "lifetime of sacrifice and service" to the country. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo
July 10, 2017 2:05 AM

2 GOP senators suggest bill to repeal health care law 'dead'

By HOPE YEN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Two moderate Republicans have indicated that the initial GOP bill to repeal and replace the nation's health law is probably "dead" and President Donald Trump's proposal to just repeal it appears to be a "non-starter."

Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana says, "We don't know what the plan is. Clearly, the draft plan is dead."

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., says it may now be time for Republicans to come up with a new proposal with support from Democrats.

He says, "I think my view is it's probably going to be dead."

McCain adds that this doesn't mean Democrats will control the bill if they have a say in it. He adds, "It means they can have amendments considered. And even when they lose, then they're part of the process."

