July 10, 2017 7:01 AM

Grain higher, livestock lower

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept delivery was 13.60 cents higher at $5.4860 a bushel; July corn was up 7.40 cents at $3.8960 a bushel; Sept. oats was rose 2.60 cents at $2.8540 a bushel while July soybeans gained 19 cents to $10.15 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was .75 cent lower at $1.1403 a pound; August feeder cattle was down 1.25 cents at $1.4378 pound; July lean hogs lost .03 cent to $.9170 a pound.

