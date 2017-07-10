Man dies when air bag inflator ruptures during car repair

This Sunday, June 25, 2017, photo shows TK Holdings Inc. in Auburn Hills, Mich. Another person has been killed in the U.S. by an exploding Takata air bag inflator, but this death wasn’t in a crash. Honda says a man died in June 2016 when an inflator ruptured while he was working on the inside of a 2001 Honda Accord using a hammer. It wasn’t clear what the man was doing, but Honda says the inflator ruptured and spewed shrapnel. It’s the 12th U.S. death from the faulty inflators and 17th worldwide. Paul Sancya AP Photo