FILE - In this Thursday, March 23, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen looks at documents while waiting to speak at the Federal Reserve System Community Development Research Conference in Washington. Beginning Wednesday, July 12, 2017, Yellen speaks to Congress about monetary policy and the state of the economy.
FILE - In this Thursday, March 23, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen looks at documents while waiting to speak at the Federal Reserve System Community Development Research Conference in Washington. Beginning Wednesday, July 12, 2017, Yellen speaks to Congress about monetary policy and the state of the economy. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Thursday, March 23, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen looks at documents while waiting to speak at the Federal Reserve System Community Development Research Conference in Washington. Beginning Wednesday, July 12, 2017, Yellen speaks to Congress about monetary policy and the state of the economy. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo

Business

July 12, 2017 5:32 AM

Yellen tells Congress to expect more rate hikes

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is telling Congress that the central bank expects to keep raising a key interest rate at a gradual pace and also plans to start trimming its massive bond holdings this year.

In her semiannual testimony on the economy, Yellen takes note of a number of encouraging factors, including strong job gains and rising household wealth that she said should fuel economic growth over the next two years.

She blames a recent slowdown in inflation on temporary factors. But she says Fed officials are watching developments closely to make sure that annual price gains move back toward the Fed's 2 percent target.

Many economists believe the Fed, which has raised rates three times since December, will hike rates one more time this year.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Getting help finding affordable health coverage

Getting help finding affordable health coverage 4:53

Getting help finding affordable health coverage
How do millennials spend their money? 1:07

How do millennials spend their money?
Class is in session at Amazon 2:19

Class is in session at Amazon

View More Video