Customs and Border Protection to host Trade Day in Detroit

Customhouse brokers, carriers, importers and other trade groups from the United States and Canada are expected to take part in a networking event in Detroit.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Detroit Field Office will host its annual Trade Day on Aug. 16 at downtown's Cobo Center.
Commodity teams, specialists from the Centers for Excellence and Expertise, and front-line officers from Customs and Border Protection and other partner agencies will participate in the event.
Other participants include the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Consumer Product Safety Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and Food and Drug Administration.
The Canadian Border Services Agency and the Canadian Food Inspection Service also will attend.
___
Online:
Registration and additional information: http://bit.ly/2q3eWCg
Comments