EU's Brexit negotiator sets out tough conditions for UK

FILE - This is a Monday, May 22, 2017 file photo of EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks during a media conference after a meeting of EU general affairs ministers in Brussels. The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator has set out tough conditions for Britain to meet during the first months of talks before both sides can start looking at a future relationship. Michel Barnier says that Britain needs to make “sufficient progress” on citizens’ rights, the bill it has to pay to the EU and on issue of the Irish border before talks can move to a future trade deal. AP Photo