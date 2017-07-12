Oil pipeline drone stalking charge dropped

Charges have been dropped against a drone operator accused of stalking private security workers at the Dakota Access oil pipeline.
Myron Dewey was scheduled for trial Wednesday on a misdemeanor stalking charge. Morton County sheriff's officials said Dewey tried to capture the faces and license plates of two people working for Leighton Security last October in an attempt to post their identities online.
Dewey says he was trying to capture the pipeline company working illegally. The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2u7g4qL ) reports prosecutors dropped the charge Monday after a judge ruled the state did not provide enough evidence that the drone was seized legally.
