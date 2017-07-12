AP names Raghu Vadarevu to new digital storytelling role

The Associated Press has named its enterprise editor for the Western U.S. to a new role on its global enterprise team, appointing Raghu Vadarevu (Ruh-goo Vah-duh-RAY-voo) to the position of news editor for digital storytelling.
The appointment was made Wednesday by AP's global enterprise editor, Marjorie Miller.
In his new role, the 42-year-old Vadarevu will work closely with editors, writers and visual journalists around the world to tell the AP's most ambitious enterprise and investigative stories on digital, mobile and social platforms.
Vadarevu's appointment is part of a larger effort underway at the cooperative to reimagine its enterprise reporting efforts around the needs of customers who seek a dynamic digital and visual report.
