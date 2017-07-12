Business

July 12, 2017 7:08 AM

Grain lower, livestock higher

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was 1.62 cents lower at $5.3420 a bushel; July corn was down 6 cents at $3.860 a bushel; July oats was lost .20 cent at $3.08 a bushel while July soybeans lost 10.20 cents to $10.15 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was .08 cent higher at $1.1495 a pound; August feeder cattle was up .70 cent at $1.4795 pound; July lean hogs gained .33 cent to $.9248 a pound.

