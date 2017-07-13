Job alert: Area roof company is growing and hiring

July can be a good month to get your roof job on the books with endless dry days and plenty of daylight hours to work.
That, and new construction in the area, could be why the South Sound’s roofing industry has more than 100 full-time jobs posted at Indeed.com in a basic search for work within 25 miles of Tacoma.
The local business landscape for this work is changing as well.
Auburn-based Guardian Roofing on Thursday announced its purchase of Seattle-based competitor Jorve Roofing. It’s Guardian’s first acquisition of another company, with plans to expand across the state in addition to Idaho and Oregon.
“We’ve always had a strong presence in Pierce County, and Jorve has the same strong brand awareness in King County — which made the acquisition a great fit,” Guardian founder and co-owner Matt Swanson said in a news release announcing the deal.
Guardian says it has 50 full-time technicians, sales professionals and staff members, and is gaining 25 full-time team members with Jorve.
Eventually, all will be working solely under the Guardian brand.
A media representative for Guardian told The News Tribune it is hiring for all levels of roof techs, along with entry-level positions. The company expects to add at least 15 full-time employees by year’s end.
Those interested in applying can send resumes to careers@yourguardianroof.com. Learn more about the company at www.yourguardianroof.com/
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
