Get a job now: Choose between a job fair or a manufacturer, or apply at both

Need a job? We have two bits of news for you. The first is a one-day event; the other is ongoing.
▪ One-day event: This is for people leaving the military and looking for work in Pierce or Lewis counties. The hiring event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday (July 19) at the American Lake Conference Center on Joint Base Lewis McChord’s Fort Lewis North.
The event, held quarterly, is sponsored by Goodwill’s Military and Veterans Affairs/Operation GoodJobs, to provide free employment support to transitioning military members, veterans and their families.
According to Goodwill, the event will feature ApprenticeshipUSA, a program of the U.S. Department of Labor.
“ApprenticeshipUSA’s website lists Washington as one of the leading states with more than 1,800 apprenticeship opportunities, including many in transportation and logistics,” according to a Goodwill news release.
“These opportunities will include a paycheck from day one, hands-on career training in a wide selection of programs, and an education with the potential to earn college credit.”
This event will include Fastport, a transportation and logistics partner with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes program.
“We will have more than 50 other local, regional and national employers from dozens of different career fields … and they also want to talk to job seekers,” Christina Lipin, Military and Veteran Services program manager, said in the news release.
“Many transportation and logistics companies at this hiring event are also looking to fill positions in sales, analytics, IT, human resources and other career fields.”
The event will offer a chance to network with government and private sector employers, receive resume and LinkedIn reviews and to learn more about Military and Veteran Services’ free employment support program.
Submit an online RSVP at http://bit.ly/2rjpx9w. Off-base participants must have acceptable identification.
For more information, call Military and Veteran Services/Operation Goodjobs at 253-573-6789.
▪ Ongoing hiring: Fiber cement siding manufacturer James Hardie Building Products will add more than 100 workers in a variety of jobs for its planned manufacturing expansion in Frederickson.
The planned expansion is for a 400,000-square-foot facility adjacent to the plant at 18200 50th Ave. E., in Frederickson, to be completed in spring 2018.
The company is recruiting for:
▪ Operators (The company will train applicants who have no prior experience.) Generalist operator positions start at $17 an hour.
▪ Heavy industrial mechanics.
▪ Electricians.
Benefits include health coverage, auto and life insurance discounts, 401(k) matches dollar for dollar up to 6 percent and tuition reimbursement after one year of employment.
Apply online at http://bit.ly/2uAqrmL.
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
