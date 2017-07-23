South Sound Business People

▪ Dr. Vanessa Ceglia, optometrist, has joined Pacific Northwest Eye Associates in Tacoma. She specializes in ocular disease, with experience in diagnosing and managing diseases, including macular degeneration and glaucoma. During her residency, she was trained to perform advanced low vision care and is skilled at performing vision tests on patients with brain injuries — prescribing the right glasses and prism for their individual needs, as well as creating effective vision therapy programs.
Ceglia earned her optometry degree from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry, and completed her post-doctorate residency at the VA Boston Healthcare System.
▪ Joy Del Calzo is the new residential health services director for Timber Ridge at Talus senior living in Issaquah. She will be assisting Timber Ridge residents with navigating the available services that create the bridge between independent living and nursing care, based on their individual needs.
Del Calzo has been in the senior living industry for more than nine years and previously served as director of independent resident services at The Kenney. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Puget Sound and is certified in gerontology and care management from the University of Washington.
▪ JayRay Ads & PR in Tacoma, has received two Distinction Awards through the Communicator Awards program given by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts. The awards were given for the firm’s work on a campaign to unveil a new gym for the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound and for branding and logo work with Symphony Tacoma.
▪ Dubreezy Entertainment in Tacoma, was recently selected for the 2017 Best of Tacoma Award in the disc jockey service category by the Tacoma Award Program according to Dubré Hayes, president and owner. The Tacoma Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Tacoma area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
▪ Club Secretary, Rotary Club of Tacoma #8 recently selected its new officers for the 2017-2018 Rotary Year. They are as follows: president, Mark Anderson of the Anderson Law Firm; president elect, Linda Kaye Briggs of The Briggs Group; secretary, Jim Henderson; treasurer, Jeremy Fogelquist of Johnson, Stone & Pagano; immediate past president, Becky Fontaine of the American Red Cross. Kathi Willis remains as club administrator.
▪ Mary Dunaway, executive director of development for public radio KNKX, was recently named Development Professional of the Year by the Public Radio Association of Development The honor is in recognition of her leadership of KNKX’s all-encompassing, history-making fundraising campaign to raise $7 million in less than five months to buy the station from Pacific Lutheran University and become an independent, community-licensed entity.
▪ Steve Fryer of John L. Scott in Puyallup, has completed the real estate industry’s residential construction course to earn his dual national certifications as a Residential Construction Certified professional and Certified New Home Specialist. The training covered architectural design and planning, blueprint reading, topography, building site design, evaluating quality construction, materials, methods, construction terminology and scheduling as well as marketing systems.
▪ Bennish Brown, president and CEO of Travel Tacoma + Pierce County has been elected to the Board of Trustees of Destinations International. He is being recognized his dedication to promoting tourism in the Pierce County area, and his expertise in destination marketing and organizational leadership.
