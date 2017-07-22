They’ve got billions in the bank. Will they share some to improve the South Sound?

It’s a good day to ask some questions:
▪ Lowell Thomas “Tom” Murray Jr. managed to jam multiple careers and interests into his 91 years – forestry, civic involvement, railroad historical preservation.
That third one merits some additional attention and raises some interesting questions.
As detailed last week in a story in The News Tribune, Murray was a driving force behind the Camp 6 logging and railroad exhibit at Point Defiance, and was the man responsible for getting the Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad up and running.
The preservation, restoration and exhibition of old cars, old boats, old trains and old airplanes and lots of other cool old stuff is not an inexpensive pursuit, but fans of such stuff are beneficiaries of the time, energy and money a Tom Murray or a Harold LeMay devoted to their interest.
So who will be their successors?
The current generation of tech money in this region is a great illustration of the diversity of options for outside interests.
Bill Gates started his foundation to work on global health and education. Paul Allen likes to dabble in a little bit of everything (including, to the delight of aviation fans, old planes). Jeff Bezos is still in the thick of his career; his biggest professional non-Amazon interest at the moment is in space exploration.
Can we hope that amid all the aspiring moguls is one with a fondness for the sound of a steam locomotive whistle?
▪ The Journal of Commerce, the trade publication focusing on international shipping, had a piece last week looking at potential container-terminal consolidation at West Coast ports.
It’s a trend driven by other trends, including consolidation among ocean shipping lines and the move to ever larger container ships.
John Wolfe, chief executive of the Port of Tacoma and the Northwest Seaport Alliance, was quoted as say Tacoma and Seattle currently have nine container terminals; over time that will be cut to four, with two at each port.
If it plays out that way, it would help answer the long-standing questions – harped on repeatedly in this space – of how the alliance will achieve its fundamental goal of reducing duplicative (and capital-hungry) capacity.
But that in turn raises some other intriguing questions – which ones stay and which ones go, and what do the ports do with the latter?
The ports have 11 container terminals, according to the alliance’s website, but two are dedicated to domestic cargo (i.e. Alaska). Port spokeswoman Tara Mattina notes that the General Central Peninsula in Tacoma, home to Husky and Olympic Container terminals, and Terminal 5 in Seattle are the two main facilities on which the alliance is focusing investments to be ready for the 15,000-TEU and then 18,000-TEU ships that will eventually be calling.
Beyond that no decisions have been made, and the numbers could easily change, depending on what happens with the shipping industry. Smaller container vessels won’t disappear completely, so how much of that capacity is still in use will dictate how many smaller container terminals it would be wise to keep.
But they won’t all be needed. The alliance’s original strategic plan sees a reduction in international container acreage from 1,080 to 800-850 by 2025. The excess acreage could go to deliveries of cars and other vehicles, logs, bulk commodities, domestic cargo and containers, or for maritime-related industrial uses.
Says Mattina: “Industrially zoned land on deep water is incredibly valuable.”
Each of those alternative uses has its own growth prospects and dynamics, and in some cases a boatload (sorry) of political issues come with them.
The strategic plan mentions “liquid bulk” as a potential high-growth market. Ask the Port of Tacoma commissioners about public receptivity to last few proposed projects of that type.
▪ Instacart’s announcement that it’s expanding its grocery-delivery territory to Tacoma and other cities in the Puget Sound region isn’t a surprise, but it does make for an even more crowded and turbulent grocery market, with new entrants, new affiliations and new shopping methods.
Instacart offers customers the opportunity to shop from Costco, PCC, Whole Foods, Safeway, Fred Meyer, QFC, Petco and Cash & Carry, according to its announcement.
Sharp-eyed readers will pick up on the fact that several of the grocers listed have their own delivery or online-ordering at-store pick-up service, or are about to become part of a giant online retailing company that is hugely interested in the delivery business.
Even though the concept has been around for years – remember Home Grocer? – it’s still early days in this sector, which means lots more questions:
Will the retailer-sponsored delivery services squeeze out services like Instacart? Will every grocer of any size be compelled to get into delivery or risk being left behind? Are there enough consumers willing to shop this way and pay the fees for doing so? Can anyone, never mind everyone, make any money in grocery delivery?
Bill Virgin is editor and publisher of Washington Manufacturing Alert and Pacific Northwest Rail News. He can be reached at bill.virgin@yahoo.com.
