New H&M store coming this week with special offers for first 300 in line

H&M is coming to Puyallup.
The fashion retailer says it will open its new South Hill Mall store at noon Thursday.
The first 300 people in line will get special offers, the company said.
And as part of H&M’s recycling program, there will also be special offers for visitors who bring garments to be recycled before the noon opening.
The company has hired about 20 employees for the store.
There are 482 H&M locations in the U.S., and about 4,000 worldwide.
