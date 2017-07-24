H&M will open its South Hill Mall store Thursday in Puyallup, the company said. Pictured is the company’s Bloomington, Minnesota, location.
Business

July 24, 2017 12:34 PM

New H&M store coming this week with special offers for first 300 in line

By Alexis Krell

akrell@thenewstribune.com

H&M is coming to Puyallup.

The fashion retailer says it will open its new South Hill Mall store at noon Thursday.

The first 300 people in line will get special offers, the company said.

And as part of H&M’s recycling program, there will also be special offers for visitors who bring garments to be recycled before the noon opening.

The company has hired about 20 employees for the store.

There are 482 H&M locations in the U.S., and about 4,000 worldwide.

Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell

