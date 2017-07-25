Panera is hiring now for drivers in its new local delivery push.
Time to apply: More details on those Panera delivery jobs

By Debbie Cockrell

dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

July 25, 2017 3:05 PM

We’ve told you about Panera Bread offering delivery locally and that the chain will be hiring for new positions related to the expansion.

Panera on Tuesday sent The News Tribune updated information on applying for the new delivery jobs:

Go to panamericanjobs.com and click on “Washington” for the state.

From there, you can click on the various cities and see delivery positions. The site will be updated with jobs as they become available, according to a company representative.

Those interested also can go to jobs.panerabread.com.

The chain’s delivery expansion is set to be fully up and running in our area by mid-October.

Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell

