South Sound Business People

PCS Structural Solutions, in both Tacoma and Seattle, recently announced several promotions within the firm.
▪ Luke Heath has been promoted to principal, previously he was an associate with PCS. He has been with the company for 15 years and currently working on the WSU Elson S. Floyd Cutural Center, Centralia High School and Madison Elementary School in Mount Vernon. He earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in civil engineering from Washington State University.
▪ Todd Parke is now an associate principal, previously he was an associate. He has been with PCS for 11 years and his recent work includes Skyview Middle School/Canyon Creek Elementary School in Bothell, CHI Franciscan Bremerton Ambulatory Care Center, Natrona County High School in Casper, Wyo. and the Tacoma Dome Seating and Concourse Renovation. Parke earned a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineer from the University of Wyoming.
▪ Alex Legé has also been promoted to associate principal, previously he was an associate. He has been with the company for 10 years and is currently working on the Tacoma Town Center, Highline High School and Valley Medical Center North Parking Garage in Renton. He has a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineers from California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo.
▪ Brianna Schildmeyer is now an associate, previously a project manager. She has been with PCS for 10 years and her recent work includes Centralia College TransAlta Commons, Glacier Middle School in Buckley and the Kaiser Permanente Burien Medical Office Building. She has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Nevada at Reno.
▪ Kyle Murdock has been promoted to an associate, previously a project manager. He first joined the company in 2006 and returned in 2014, he is currently working on Redmond Ridge Middle School, Loyal Heights Elementary School, McCarver Elementary School and Swedish First Hill Campus. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Washington State University.
▪ Steven Williams has been promoted to an associate, previously a project engineer. He has been with PCS for three years and his current work includes Chehalis Elementary School, Annie’s Artist Flats in Olympia and Westman Mill also in Olympia. He has a bacehlor’s and master’s degree in civil engineering from Washington State University.
▪ Tonya Stone has recently been named director of nursing for Heron’s Key in Gig Harbor In her new role, she will be leading the nursing services program at Penrose Harbor. She has a bachelor’s degreee in nursing from Olympic College and is currently completing a master’s degree from Western Governor’s University.
▪ Paula Lowe, publisher and owner of Expressions Media dba South Sound Wedding & Event magazine and the South Sound Wedding Show, was recently names to the President’s List of the National Association for Catering and Events and was nominated by the local chapter. Lowe was recognized for taking the lead on public relations and marketing for the Tacoma/South Puget Sound Chapter, coordinated the chapter awards submissions as well as other chapter duties. Expressions Media is located in Olympia.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
The News Tribune publishes hires and promotions at the professional and management levels. It recognizes honors at the state or national level awarded by independent professional or trade associations and appointments to corporate or civic boards. To submit information go to thenewstribune.com/business, go to People In Business and select Add an announcement. All submissions become the property of The News Tribune and may be published in any form.
Comments